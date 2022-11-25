AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44/AP) – It’s Baylor Football’s last game of the season versus the Texas Longhorns at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, but it wasn’t meant to be as the Bears fell short to the Longhorns with a final score of 38-27.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was in attendance, in addition to former Baylor Baseball standout and current Washington Nationals prospect Jared McKenzie – who grew up 20 minutes away.

With 40 seconds left in the first half, Blake Shapen hit Ben Sims for the 14-yard touchdown to give Baylor a 19-17 lead at halftime. The other big first-half highlight for Baylor came in the form of junior Jaylen Ellis’ first ever touchdown catch in the green and gold – on his third career college catch of 35+ yards.

Before the game, according to the Associated Press, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian laid out to his players the realistic, though somewhat out-of-their-control, scenario about how the 24th-ranked Longhorns can still get into the Big 12 championship game.

Dave Aranda got philosophical with his Baylor team going into the regular-season finale last Friday after a crushing last-play loss to the conference’s undefeated playoff contender, and with no chance to repeat as Big 12 champs.

The Longhorns had to beat Baylor for a chance to get to the Big 12 title game against fourth-ranked TCU. Then, they would have to wait until Saturday night to see whether Kansas can knock off 15th-ranked Kansas State for the first time since 2008.

Baylor got back into conference contention with a three-game winning streak, including two on the road. But they lost at home the past two weeks, 31-3 to Kansas State before TCU scored nine points in the final 2 minutes, 7 seconds – and won 29-28 with a chaotic game-ending field goal.

The Longhorns have alternated wins and losses over the past five games, with a dominating 55-14 win at Kansas last Saturday.