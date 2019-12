Ballinger’s Bean, Winn earn District 4-3A Div. II superlatives

SAN ANGELO — Ballinger’ Cooper Bean and Adam Winn both earned District 4-3A Division II superlatives on Tuesday.

Bean was named Defensive MVP after a season where he had 113 total tackles and 60 solo tackles. He also added six forced fumbles with four recoveries.

Winn led a Bearcats’ offensive line who helped the Bearcats total 3,986 yards and scored 49 touchdowns.

The Bearcats had eight players who earned first-team all-district honors.

District 4-3A Superlatives

MVPs: Drew Hagler SR Anson; Stanley Callahan SR Cisco

Offensive MVP: Ethan Sanchez Jr Bangs

Defensive MVP: Cooper Bean SR Ballinger

Lineman MVP: Adam Winn JR Ballinger

Utility Player of the Year: Cam Nichols SR Cisco

Newcomer of the Year: Guy Powell FR Bangs

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tyler Vaughn JR Ballinger; Gibson Hearne SR Cisco

Fullback: Garrett Dixon JR Ballinger; Isaac Acosta SR Cisco

Wide receiver: Daniel Davis SR Anson; Issac Fernandez Sr Anson; Weston Rollwitz JR Ballinger; Jalen Holloway JR Coleman

Tight end: Dax Brunson SR Cisco

Offensive Line: Caleb Moreno SO Anson; Eddie Hernandez SR Anson; Kolby Griffin SR Anson; Eric Tolliver JR Ballinger; Koby Cordero SR Cisco; Trevor Fox SR Cisco; Kyle Owens SR Merkel

Punter: Gibson Hearne SR Cisco

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive back: Issac Fernandez SR Anson; Daniel Davis SR Anson; Bradyn Bowman JR Ballinger; Weston Rollwitz JR Ballinger; Dawson White, SR Cisco; Gibson Hearne SR Cisco; D’Alan Cotton JR Merkel

Linebacker: Kyle St. John SR Anson; Dawson Hearne SO Cisco

Outside linebacker: Garrett Dixon JR Ballinger; Eli Carbajal SR Bangs

Defensive end: Wyatt Whitaker JR Anson; Dax Brunson SR Cisco

Defensive line: Joe Galvan SO Anson; Koby Cordero SR Cisco; Bobby Burrow SR Coleman; Hayde King JR Ballinger

Kicker: Mason Hagler SO Anson

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Brayton Wedeman JR Bangs; Jorge Rodriguez JR Grape Creek

Running back: Gage Sikes JR Coleman; Ike Sebastian JR Merkel

Wide receiver: Dylan Pyle SO Anson; Julian Garcia JR Anson; Wesley Mitchell SR Bangs; Stephen Bird JR Cisco

Tight end: Hayden King JR Bangs

Offensive Line: Wyatt Whitaker JR Anson; Kyle St. John JR Anson; Trey Ivey JR Bangs; Colton Belk JR Ballinger; Fernando Falcon SR Ballinger; Caden Burleson SR Cisco; Austin Escobar SR Merkel; Arnulfo Hernandez SR TLCA; Gilbert Espita JR Coleman

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive back: Dylan Pyle SO Anson; Julian Garcia JR Anson; Trevor Bowers JR Bangs; Corbin Rosales JR Coleman; J.J. Meyers JR Merkel

Linebacker: Jacob Garza JR Anson; Aiden Busenlehnen JR Ballinger; Isaac Acosta SR Cisco; Isaiah Briones SO Grape Creek; Shawn McFadden JR Merkel; Eddie Carranco JR TLCA

Outside linebacker: R.J. Wright SO Coleman

Defensive end: Mason Hagler SO Anson

Defensive line: Markus Castleberry SO Ballinger; Cael John SR Bangs; Caden Burleson SR Cisco; Brock Bouldin JR Coleman