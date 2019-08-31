Ballinger bests Brady 26-22

BALLINGER — The Ballinger Bearcats topped the Brady Bulldogs 26-22 on Saturday for their first win of the season.

Brady got going early in the first quarter. Following an interception by senior defensive back Ty Walker, freshman running back JD Ibarra punched it in to put the Bulldogs ahead 6-0.

However, that lead would not last long. Ballinger evened things in the second quarter courtesy of a rushing touchdown by senior running back Darin Hall.

Ballinger would go on to defeat Brady 26-22.

The Bearcats will now travel to Big Lake on Sept. 6 to take on Regan County. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m..

On the other hand, Brady will return home for its first home game of the season on Sept. 6 against Haskell. That one set to begin at 7:30 p.m..