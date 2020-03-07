Avalos has strong showing in Chiefs’ win over Windthorst

SAN ANGELO — A standout performance from Ryan Avalos led Lake View past Windthorst 13-8 in game one of the Lake View Tournament at SAY Baseball Complex on Friday.

The senior lefty got the start for the Chiefs (6-1) allowing two hits and one run over four innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Avalos was also productive with his bat hitting 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBI, and one walk.

Cody High sparked the LVHS offense with a double in the bottom of the first, knocking in two runs of the teams eight runs in the inning. The Chiefs added one run in the second inning and four in the third. High finished the contest 1-for-4 with three RBI, two runs, and a double, while Tyler Wood went 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Windthorst made a late push scoring seven runs in the top of the fifth, before grounding into a double play to end the game.

Lake View wraps up the tournament tomorrow against Palo Duro at 10 a.m., and Brady at 2 p.m.