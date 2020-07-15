ASU’s Parker nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State volleyball’s Meghan Parker has been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

The award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student athletes who excelled in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

The NCAA Committee of Woman’s Athletics will choose 30 honorees, 10 from each division, before naming the award winner in the fall.

In 2019, Parker won setter of the week for the Lone Star Conference twice, was the conference’s Academic Player of the Year, and was named to the first all-conference and all-academic teams.