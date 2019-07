MANKATO, Minn.– Angelo State’s Josh Elvir was selected to the 2019 Major League Dreams Showcase, on Tuesday.

Once a year Major League Baseball scouts select the best players in the Northwoods College Development League to participate in workouts and a doubleheader.

This season for the Mankato Moondogs, the Rams’ junior outfielder is hitting .284 with eight home runs, eight doubles, and 12 walks.

The event starts on August 6th at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin.