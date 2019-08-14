ASU tabbed LSC Athletic Training Staff of the Year

RICHARDSON – The Angelo State University athletic training staff was honored by their peers with the 15th annual Lone Star Conference Athletic Training Staff of the Year award for the 2018-19 academic year.
ASU earned its fifth athletic training award from the league.
Troy Hill, the Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Medicine, leads the Ram and Rambelles athletic training staff with assistance from Ryan Johnson, Rachel Rios, and Taylor Owens along with graduate assistants Kassie Perkins, Lizzy Builta, and Annette Morton.
The LSC Athletic Training Staff of the Year award is presented annually to the top institution as voted by the head athletic trainer of each member school.
The purpose of the award is to raise awareness of the athletic training profession. Criteria for the award include the athletic training staff’s hospitality toward visiting athletic trainers and teams; preparedness with supplies, equipment, and services for visiting athletic trainers and teams; preparedness for emergency situations; and care for injured athletes from visiting teams.
Lone Star Conference Athletic Training Staff of the Year
2018-19 Angelo State
2017-18 Texas Woman’s
2016-17 Angelo State
2015-16 Midwestern State
2014-15 Texas Woman’s
2013-14 Angelo State
2012-13 Tarleton State
2011-12 Midwestern State
2010-11 Eastern New Mexico
2009-10 Midwestern State
2008-09 Eastern New Mexico and Southwestern Oklahoma
2007-08 Midwestern State, Southeastern Oklahoma and Northeastern State
2006-07 Abilene Christian and Southwestern Oklahoma
2005-06 Angelo State and Southeastern Oklahoma
2004-05 Angelo State and Southwestern Oklahoma