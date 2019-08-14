ASU tabbed LSC Athletic Training Staff of the Year

RICHARDSON – The Angelo State University athletic training staff was honored by their peers with the 15th annual Lone Star Conference Athletic Training Staff of the Year award for the 2018-19 academic year.

ASU earned its fifth athletic training award from the league.

Troy Hill, the Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Medicine, leads the Ram and Rambelles athletic training staff with assistance from Ryan Johnson, Rachel Rios, and Taylor Owens along with graduate assistants Kassie Perkins, Lizzy Builta, and Annette Morton.

The LSC Athletic Training Staff of the Year award is presented annually to the top institution as voted by the head athletic trainer of each member school.

The purpose of the award is to raise awareness of the athletic training profession. Criteria for the award include the athletic training staff’s hospitality toward visiting athletic trainers and teams; preparedness with supplies, equipment, and services for visiting athletic trainers and teams; preparedness for emergency situations; and care for injured athletes from visiting teams.

Lone Star Conference Athletic Training Staff of the Year

2018-19 Angelo State

2017-18 Texas Woman’s

2016-17 Angelo State

2015-16 Midwestern State

2014-15 Texas Woman’s

2013-14 Angelo State

2012-13 Tarleton State

2011-12 Midwestern State

2010-11 Eastern New Mexico

2009-10 Midwestern State

2008-09 Eastern New Mexico and Southwestern Oklahoma

2007-08 Midwestern State, Southeastern Oklahoma and Northeastern State

2006-07 Abilene Christian and Southwestern Oklahoma

2005-06 Angelo State and Southeastern Oklahoma

2004-05 Angelo State and Southwestern Oklahoma