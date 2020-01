SAN ANGELO- Last season was last season. The Angelo State Rams baseball team is ready for a new season, with new challenges.

The Rams are returning big bats in their line up from last season’s offense, that led the Lone Star Conference in nearly every offensive category.

Head coach Kevin Brooks and his players spoke on the new season, continuing the offensive dominance, and a new and improved pitching staff.

The Rams get their season started on January 31st at home against Eastern New Mexico.