SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams are back to work after a phenomenal 2022 season.

The Rams went undefeated in the regular season, won the Lone Star Conference Championship and even advanced to the Quarterfinals against Colorado School of Mines.

This season, they are looking to use that loss in the playoffs to fuel them on a pursuit of their first National Championship in DII.

“We talked about it all the time, take the next step. The next step is winning a regional championship, but to us it’s winning the national championship. So, continuing to improve these guys that have had a taste two years in a row, we’ve lost them that same game. So, it’s time for this group to take that next step and for this program to take that next step,” said head coach, Jeff Girsch.

The Angelo State Rams were selected to repeat as Lone Star Conference champions in 2023, earning the top spot in the conference preseason polls.

The Rams will look to continue their regular season dominance and pursuit of a National Championship when they kick off their season opener on the road against West Alabama on August 31st.