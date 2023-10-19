SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams are 4-2 overall on the season and a perfect 3-1 in Lone Star Conference play.

ASU has come on strong since dropping back-to-back games earlier this season, winning their last three straight contest.

This week they welcome in conference opponent, UT Permian Basin, on homecoming night.

Head Coach for the Angelo State Rams football team, Jeff Girsh, is extremely pleased with the way his team has overcome adversity and turned their season around after their early troubles.

“We’re really proud of their efforts, proud of their focus and execution even through the bye week. It’s hard to stay focused and locked in and our guys have done a great job with that. They’re excited about this game. They’re excited about moving on throughout the season, hopefully continuing with win streak and keep us in position to reach the goals that we set to begin the season.”

The Rams want to continue this momentum they’ve created for themselves over the last four weeks and keep building towards their ultimate goal of a national championship.

“These wins that we’re accumulating, they’re big-time wins. Obviously, they’re conference wins. That’s what we thrive to do is to win each game and that’s what we’re doing so far. That’s what we hope to keep doing. Keep striving, keep getting better and keep winning on Saturdays,” said starting quarterback Gerald Gardner.