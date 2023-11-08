SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rambelles basketball team officially started their season November 3rd, on the road versus the University of Mary.

Through three games of play so far, the Belles are 1-2 overall.

After falling in their first two contest versus UMary and Gannon, Angelo State responded strong with the 83-68 win over Minot State.

“It was nice to be able to get to Montana and play some teams that are really well coached. They were awesome. They were big, and they could shoot the ball. It was nice to go up against great competition early in the year and it was kind of a wakeup call. I do think that we at times went away from what we know works. That’s something that we’ve got to be consistent with, and we’ve got to hold each other accountable to those things if we’re going to be as good as we want to be this year,” said head coach Alesha Ellis.

The Belles will continue their road stretch of games to start the season as they face Metropolitan State University on Friday.

“That game three we finally got our flow, and we started clicking. So, I’m super proud of us for stepping up each key each player stepping up that third game and we came up with a win. We’re ready to follow up on that,” said senior guard, Sawyer Lloyd.