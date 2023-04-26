SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Ram Powerlifting Club traveled down to Arlington, Texas to represent the blue and gold at the 2023 USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals meet.

Each of the lifters competed in three different lifts, squat, bench, and deadlift, with three opportunities to increase their weight within each lift. Their highest weights for each lift are then tallied all together to get an overall total between the three.

Lifters also have the choice to compete in the assisted or raw category. Assisted lifting allows lifters to use bench shirts, squat suits, and more to help increase their weight. Raw lifting is more known as “unassisted”.

Melissa Nunez, a senior at Angelo State, who has been with the team for two years brought home a National Championship after taking home gold in the 97-pound weight class, with a total weight of 600lbs, lifting raw. Nunez competed at nationals last year and brought home a silver medal as well.

“I’ve lifted since high school and I didn’t get the chance to go to state in high school because of COVID so getting to lift at the collegiate level and win is a very big deal to me,” Nunez said. “A lot of people don’t compete in powerlifting. I feel like a lot of people don’t think of it as a big sport but to have that many girls and considering the other teams have like 20 people, 30 people, and we only had seven, that’s like very meaningful.”

Natalie Walker also competed for Angelo State in the raw 105-pound weight class and placed third.

Marissa Nunez, Melissa’s twin sister, is also a member of the Ram Powerlifting club and brought home eighth place, competing at nationals.

“It feels really good. I mean Angelo State, it’s a big school, but it’s also one of those smaller schools so it’s nice for them to get some recognition because of all the lifters who put in the hard work,” said Marissa. “It’s nice to be one of those lifters bringing in that attention to the school.”

The ASU Ram Powerlifting team will host their USA Powerlifting meet, “Meet Me At The Bar” on Saturday, May 27th, with the women’s competition starting at 8 a.m. and the men’s competition at 2 p.m.