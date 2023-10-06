SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams men’s basketball team hosted their first official practice of the 2023-2024 season this afternoon at Stephen’s Arena, in the Junell Center.

The Rams are coming off a 26-7 overall record, a 19-3 record in the Lone Star Conference and a trip to the NCAA tournament.

With now a full year under his belt as the head coach for the Angelo State men’s basketball team, Vinay Patel, is salivating at the potential of his new group and ready to begin the work of chasing greatness.

“Our biggest thing right now is, is just trying to get better each day. That’s our focus. We really like this team that we put together going into this season. Our expectations of this group are very high, and I don’t know what that means at this stage because we’re just getting going. So, as we continue to learn each other as players and learn to be a better team, I’m excited about the direction that this could go.”

It was no secret the Angelo State Rams hit the transfer portal and recruiting hard this offseason, bringing in eight new players to compete for roles on this year’s team. Depth is something the Rams have been searching for and after the new additions this offseason to their team, the Rams are extremely encouraged going into the season.

“We’ve got a really good group of guys this year. A lot of talent, a lot of talent. We’re deep all throughout one through 15 guys. Everybody’s coming together and meshing. Practices are going good so far, but a first official day. I’m excited,” said senior point guard Willie Guy.

The Rams will begin their season November 10th versus Fort Lewis on the road.