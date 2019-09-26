ASU Belles sweep Lubbock Christian

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles volleyball welcome the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps to the Junell Center on Wednesday night. The Belles came in sitting at 10-1, 2-0 in the conference.

The Belles swept the Lady Chaps in just 3 sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-21). Kailyn Gilbreath led the Belles in kills with 16. While Lindsey Ledyard led the team in assists with 18, and added 8 digs.

The Belles move to 11-1, 3-0 in the Lone Star Conference. Lubbock Christian falls to 6-5, 1-2 in the LSC. Angelo State’s next game is at home against UT-Permian Basin on Friday, September 27th at 7 pm in the Junell Center.