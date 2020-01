SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles get a chance to return home, after their toughest road stretch on the season, going to Canyon and Portales, NM. This home stretch won’t be an easy one, however.

The Belles welcome St. Edward’s to the Junell Center on Thursday, and St. Mary’s on Saturday. Hear from head coach Nate Harris reflected on the road trip, and looking ahead to the home stand.