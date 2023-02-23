SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles end their regular season with a big victory over UTPB 71-55. The Belles finish their regular season 22-6 overall and 17-5 in Lone Star Conference play.

Madeline Stephens led the way in their victory over the Falcons with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

The Belles will wait to see their seed in the LSC tournament this weekend after the completion of all games. The tournament gets underway March 2nd in Frisco, Texas.

The Rams end their regular season on a five-game winning streak with the 61-59 victory. Rams end their regular season 23-5 and a perfect 13-0 at home.

The final seeding will be released Wednesday to see where ASU lands in the rankings for the LSC tournament.