WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

3:50 p.m.

The second women’s semifinal match between Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina has started on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Halep won the title at the All England Club in 2019. Rybakina has never been this far at a major tournament.

The winner will play Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final.

___

3:20 p.m.

Ons Jabeur advanced to her first Grand Slam final by beating Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Centre Court at Wimbledon in a victory that is also a first for Arab and African women.

The Tunisian is the first Arab woman to reach a major final and the first African woman to do so in the Open era.

The third-seeded Jabeur will face either 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep or 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.

In the deciding set, Jabeur twice broke her 34-year-old German opponent — who was a first-time Grand Slam semifinalist — en route to 5-0 lead.

This was Maria’s 35th appearance at a major tournament, and the 103rd-ranked player had never been beyond the third round previously.

The 27-year-old Jabeur and Maria are good friends — “barbecue buddies,” as the Tunisian said.

___

1:35 p.m.

The women’s semifinal match between Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria has started on Centre Court.

Neither player has ever been this far at a major tournament.

The winner will play either Simona Halep or Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.

___

1 p.m.

There will be at least one first-time Grand Slam finalist when the women’s semifinals finish.

Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria will play in the first match on Centre Court. Neither has ever been this far at one of the four major tennis tournaments.

Simona Halep will take on Elena Rybakina in the second match. Halep won the Wimbledon title in 2019 and the French Open the year before. Rybakina is playing at the All England Club for only the second time. She lost in the fourth round last year.

The women’s final will be played Saturday.

The men’s semifinals are scheduled for Friday. Novak Djokovic will face Cam Norrie and Rafael Nadal will play Nick Kyrgios for a spot in Sunday’s final.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports