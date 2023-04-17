SEATTLE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes left Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning with a left pectoral strain.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he thinks it’s a minor injury and he isn’t ruling out Burnes for his next scheduled start yet.

Burnes had just recorded the first out of the inning when Julio Rodriguez hit a long fly ball to center field that was caught by Owen Mitchell. Burnes turned toward the Milwaukee dugout and summoned Counsell and an athletic trainer before being removed from the game.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner appeared to be pointing at his chest as he spoke with Milwaukee’s staff.

Burnes pitched 5 1/3 innings and earned the win in Milwaukee’s 7-3 victory. He allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

In his previous start, Burnes threw eight shutout innings against Arizona.

