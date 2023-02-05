CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero on Sunday to be their new defensive coordinator.

The 42-year-old Evero was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator last season and was one of nine candidates to interview for the Panthers head coaching position before owner David Tepper hired Frank Reich.

The Broncos ranked seventh in the league in total defense in 2022 under Evero and were 14th in points allowed. Evero previously worked as the Broncos secondary coach before being promoted to coordinator.

He has also experience coaching with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Steve Wilks was Carolina’s defensive coordinator to start the 2022 season, but was later promoted to interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired. Al Holcomb took over as interim defensive coordinator and remained in that role for the rest of the season.

Carolina’s defense, led by defensive end Brian Burns and safety Jeremy Chinn, finished 22nd in the league last season in yards allowed per game and allowed the 19th-most points in the league, but the defense is generally considered the strength of a team that finished 7-10.

Evero has ties to Carolina.

Dom Capers, who served as Carolina’s first head coach, was a senior defensive assistant on Evero’s staff last season in Denver. Evero also spent four years on the 49ers staff under Vic Fangio, the Panthers defensive coordinator from 1995-98 under Capers.

