LONDON (AP) — Packers safety Adrian Amos is active for Green Bay’s game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Amos had been in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice this week. He is now set to join a defensive backfield with cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is back from a groin injury.

Inactive for the Packers are T Rasheed Walker, T/G Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, DL Devonte Wyatt, and DL Jonathan Ford.

For the Giants, the only question mark was DL Leonard Williams, who is inactive with a knee injury.

Already ruled out for New York were QB Tyrod Taylor, LB Azeez Ojulari, CB Cor’Dale Flott, and wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney.

