NEW YORK

Ons Jabeur made sure there will be at least one top-five woman in the fourth round.

The No. 5 seed rallied to beat No. 31 Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, avoiding the type of upset that has filled the first week of play at the U.S. Open.

It’s the first trip to the final 16 in Flushing Meadows for the Wimbledon runner-up, who lost in the third round each of the last three years.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is the only other top-five player who got out of the second round. Serena Williams ousted No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, and No. 3 Maria Sakkari and No. 4 Paula Badosa also lost their second match.

Swiatek plays her third-round match Saturday.

Andy Murray leads off play in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 5 of the U.S. Open, trying to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in five years.

Serena Williams also has her eyes on a spot in the last 16 when she continues what could be her final tournament Friday night against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Murray was to face No. 13 Matteo Berrettini, with a victory sending the three-time Grand Slam champion into the fourth round for the first time since 2017 at Wimbledon. The 2012 U.S. Open winner will have to get by a past Grand Slam finalist in Berrettini, who also got to the semifinals in Flushing Meadows in 2019.

Americans Coco Gauff and Madison Keys were set to follow them with a third-round match.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev plays at night against Wu Yibing, who is trying to become the first Chinese man to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam event since Kho Sin-Khie at Wimbledon in 1938.

