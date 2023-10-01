ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the Buffalo Bills brought Miami’s unbeaten start to an emphatic end, beating the division rival Dolphins 48-20 on Sunday.

A week after the Dolphins had one of the most impressive offensive performances in NFL history in a 70-20 win over Denver, Buffalo (3-1) showed Miami (3-1) a thing or two about efficient offense, scoring on eight of its first nine possessions while taking over first place in the AFC East.

Stefon Diggs caught three touchdowns and finished with six receptions for 120 yards. Allen went 21 of 25 for 320 yards and had his 10th game with four passing TDs.

Miami moved the ball reasonably well, finishing with 393 yards of offense, but the Bills forced two turnovers and sacked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa four times.

The Bills suffered one major setback when cornerback Tre’Davious White was carted off in the third quarter with what the team said was an Achilles tendon injury. White pulled up while covering Tyreek Hill and was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Buffalo (3-1) never trailed and finished with 414 yards of offense. The three-time AFC East champion Bills have won three straight since a season-opening loss at the New York Jets.

The Dolphins (3-1) squandered chances to open a season with four wins for the first time since 1995 and to take a two-game lead over Buffalo in the division.

Buffalo won its eighth straight at home over Miami improved to 12-2 in the past 14 meetings, including a 34-31 win in the wild-card round of the playoffs last January.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin appeared in his first game since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Hamlin was a healthy inactive through the first three weeks of the season, and was mostly limited to special teams against Miami.

The game began as a track meet with the teams scoring touchdowns on each of their first two possessions.

Buffalo made it three straight TD drives on Allen’s 6-yard pass to Diggs five minutes into the second quarter.

After that, the Dolphins finally blinked. Miami closed the half with three punts and running back Raheem Mostert losing a fumble, allowing Buffalo to build a 31-14 lead.

Diggs provided the most electric play of the first half with a 55-yard touchdown. He caught Allen’s pass at Miami’s 40, broke two tackles along the sideline and scampered into the end zone.

Gabe Davis scored on an 18-yard catch and James Cook scored on a 1-yard run.

Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane had two TDs a week after scoring four times. He became just the fourth NFL rookie to combine for six TDs in consecutive games, and first since Tampa Bay’s Doug Martin in 2012.

Tagovailoa, who was sacked only once in his first three outings, went 25 of 35 for 282 yards with a touchdown pass to Braxton Berrios and an interception.

FAST STARTS

Allen has topped 200 yards passing in the first half in four consecutive games against Miami, including the playoff win.

INJURIES

Dolphins: LT Terron Armstead did not return after hurting his knee in the second quarter. … LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) did not play.

Bills: CB Christian Benford returned, but was limited to special teams coverage, after hurting his right shoulder in in the second quarter. … S Jordan Poyer (knee) did not play.

UP NEXT

Dolphins: Host the New York Giants next Sunday.

Bills: Play a “home” game against Jacksonville at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl