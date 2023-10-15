LONDON (AP) — Lamar Jackson scrambled, evaded tackles and made big throws when he needed to in his international debut.

The dynamic Ravens quarterback got a glowing review from his coach after a 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Lamar Jackson played one of the most courageous games I’ve ever seen,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Lamar Jackson is not afraid.”

Jackson threw a touchdown pass and Justin Tucker kicked six field goals and the Ravens (4-2) struggled mightily in the red zone.

After the Titans (2-4) rallied to pull within 18-13 after Derrick Henry’s 15-yard touchdown run, Jackson led two more scoring drives — albeit for field goals — that clinched the victory.

“They got that turnover,” Jackson said of his interception that led to Henry’s score. “They had momentum. Our job was to stay locked in. … But we have to finish in the end zone. That’s what’s slowing us down. We need to find a way to punch it in.”

Jackson was 21 of 30 for 223 yards and he led the team with 62 yards on the ground.

He shared the spotlight with Tucker, who went 6-for-6 in a country familiar with kicking.

“I’m really thankful for Justin, he made all those kicks,” Harbaugh said. “It’s probably fun for the crowd here to see, but we need to score points. That could have been a much more comfortable game for us.”

The Ravens got plenty of chunk plays on offense and a 70-yard punt return by Devin Duvernay but several of their drives stalled deep in Tennessee territory.

Rookie receiver Zay Flowers scored his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard pass after Jackson scrambled to his left and found the first-round draft pick open to make it 15-3.

The Titans looked sluggish early against an opponent that arrived in London several days before them.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill limped off after the third quarter, replaced by Malik Willis. Tannehill, who was moving gingerly after a hit from Justin Madubuike in third quarter, finished 8 of 16 for 76 yards.

On crutches, Tannehill told reporters in the locker room that a high right ankle sprain was getting worse. He missed time last season with an ankle injury.

“I couldn’t put any force into the throws,” he said, citing safety Geno Stone’s momentum-changing interception on a deep ball that Tannehill left short for Chig Okonkwo late in the third.

The Ravens had six sacks — four of Willis, who was 4 of 5 for 74 yards passing.

“We put some plays together, we just didn’t finish,” Henry said. “That’s on us for execution.”

Baltimore closed the first half with Tucker’s 29 field goal after Titans returner Kyle Philips fumbled a punt and Baltimore recovered with a second remaining.

Tennessee woke up in the second half, though.

Henry’s touchdown run in the third quarter followed Sean Murphy-Bunting interception in Baltimore territory.

A drive earlier, Henry took a direct snap and rumbled 63 yards — his longest run of the season — before the Titans settled for a field goal. Henry finished with 97 yards on 12 carries.

After Stone’s interception, Baltimore still couldn’t punch it in, though, with Jackson stopped at the 2 on third down. Tucker made his fifth field goal for a 21-13 lead, and added a sixth to complete an 11-play, 71-yard drive in the fourth quarter.

Nick Folk’s third field goal of the game made it a one-score game, but his onside kick was recovered by the Ravens.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

The Ravens scored on five of their six first-half possessions, but four of those were field goals. To start the second half, Baltimore had a pair of three-and-outs and the interception that set up the first rushing touchdown allowed by the Ravens this season.

FOLK TALE

Folk made three field goals under 40 yards, tying the NFL record of 70 for most consecutive kicks from that distance held by Tucker. Folk’s streak started six years ago. Tucker established the record in that range from 2016 to 2020. Folk’s 38-yarder late in the game made the score 24-16.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

A moment of silence before kickoff was interrupted by a couple of “free Palestine” shouts. The stadium announcer said: “This past week, we witnessed a horrific terror attack in Israel. We mourn the lives lost in the massacre, and we pray for innocent civilians in the Middle East who continue to be in harm’s way. The NFL, the Titans and the Ravens ask that you join us in a moment of silence.”

INJURIES

Ravens: DE Brent Urban (neck) left and was ruled out. … CB Kevon Seymour (ankle) was also ruled out. … LB Malik Harrison was evaluated for a concussion. Harbaugh had no update on injuries.

Titans: WR Chris Moore left with a concussion after a hit to the head by Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who was penalized and thrown out of the game. … TE Josh Whyle was evaluated in the concussion protocol in the first half.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Titans: Bye week then host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

