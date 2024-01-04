Dalvin Cook is joining the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff run after being waived by the New York Jets.

The move, confirmed by Cook’s agents with LAA Sports & Entertainment to The Associated Press on Thursday, came after Cook cleared waivers and became a free agent.

NFL Network first reported the decision by Baltimore to sign Cook, who agreed to part ways with New York on Tuesday. ESPN also reported Cook will be first added to the Ravens’ practice squad.

The four-time Pro Bowl running back will be able to get familiar with the Ravens’ offense before the team opens its postseason during the AFC divisional round in 2 1/2 weeks. It was not immediately clear whether Cook would be available for Baltimore’s regular-season finale at home Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore is the top seed in the AFC and has the first-round bye, along with home-field advantage through the playoffs.

Cook posted a picture on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, of him and Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers smiling and displaying chains with the letters “LAA” for their shared agency. Cook also posted a purple heart emoji — for the Ravens’ colors — and a crossed fingers emoji.

The 28-year-old Cook had a disappointing season with the Jets, who signed the four-time Pro Bowl selection to a one-year deal worth $7 million — including $5.8 million guaranteed — during the summer. He’ll now join quarterback Lamar Jackson and hope to bolster Baltimore’s backfield.

The Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending injury in their first game. Gus Edwards — who has 13 rushing touchdowns — has been productive in short-yardage situations, and Justice Hill has contributed a bit more lately. But Baltimore could use some more speed at running back.

Rookie Keaton Mitchell was starting to provide that, but then he went down with a season-ending knee injury last month.

Cook’s role in New York’s offense never materialized after Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets.

Cook was expected to form a 1-2 punch with Breece Hall, who was coming off torn knee ligaments last season. But Hall proved he was healthier than expected and produced immediately, leaving Cook in a backup role for most of the season.

Cook has a career-low 214 yards rushing on 67 carries and no touchdowns, and has just 15 catches for 78 yards — also career lows.

Cook was in uniform but didn’t play in the Jets’ loss at Cleveland last Thursday and had no touches on offense in the past two games.

He was released by Minnesota last offseason for salary cap reasons after ranking third on Minnesota’s career rushing list with 5,993 yards in six seasons with the Vikings.

___

AP Sports Writer Noah Trister contributed to this report.

___

