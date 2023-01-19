SAN ANGELO, TX— For many young girls’ club volleyball is used to develop their skills and compete at a higher level, and now you can find one right here in the Concho Valley.

“This is our first year, and we have about ten teams. We have ages 9-18. For me, it’s for everyone,” said the director and Angelo United coach Hector Cardona.

Sara Linton and Hector Cardona created Angelo United to help young girls take their game further, and the athletes’ no matter what age, all work towards getting to the next level.

“It’s nice because going into seventh grade, it will be good to play harder competition teams to get ready for school volleyball,” said 11-year-old setter Sloan Cole.

“The biggest thing is that we all have good chemistry with eachother. We want to get better so that has a lot to do with it,” said 15-year-old pin hitter Samantha Cardona.

Having a great coach with experience in the sport helps tremendously, and at Angelo United, the girls get to look up to athletes who play in college.

“I just want to be a good example for them but also show them that you can go play somewhere in college. It’s possible, it’s doable, and volleyball can be something after high school,” said Angelo State outside hitter and 15 Navy coach Elsa Lamphere.

“It makes my heart so happy to just know that when they play they are like I want to be where she is someday, and honestly where my girls are at they are so young but they all can get there like I see the skill in every single one of them,” said Angelo State defensive specialist and 12’s coach Ireland Ferguson.

Having a club volleyball team right down the road is important for each girl in this gym.

“The ability to have a 10-minute drive away to come and play volleyball and be able to get recruited on top of that, it’s just a great opportunity for everyone all around,” said Ferguson.

The sky is the limit for Angelo United, and this is only the beginning.

“We want to grow the club and have more teams eventually and coaches. Also, we want to be able to have more gyms. We want to do clinics, camps, and private lessons just grow as much as we can,” said director and Angelo United coach Sara Linton.

For more information click here.