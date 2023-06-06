SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rambelles basketball team kicked off day one of their 2023 Fundamentals basketball camp this afternoon.

This camp is from June 6th through June 8th and is open to third through ninth-grade girls, giving them the option to stay overnight or commute.

This camp aims to focus on the basic offensive and defensive, like ball handling, passing, live play, and defense, giving the campers the opportunity to take the skills with them as basketball players.

“I really hope that, other than the fundamentals that we teach them, I hope that they go away with a sense of security, and knowing that, you know there’s a lot more being a great player than what you produce on the floor,” said Rambelles Head Coach, Alesha Ellis. “There’s a lot to it as far as your attitude goes, and being a good teammate, having good sportsmanship and that’s a part of our camp, and so I really hope that they take that with them and know that, that’s what college coaches look for.”

The Rambelles will host four more camps this summer, their Post/Guard camp on June 12th and 13th, Little Belles Camp on June 26th and 27th, Elite Camp on June 28th, and finally their Team Camp from June 29th through July 1st.