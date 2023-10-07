SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Belles Volleyball team hosted the Cameron Aggies needing to get back in the win column after their loss against West Texas A&M.

The Belles took the first set with ease, but struggled in the second set, falling 32-20.

Angelo State would turn it on the next two sets, sending the Aggies home and taking them down in four sets, 3-1.

The Belles move to 15-3 overall and 5-1 in Lone Star Conference play and will be back in action Friday, October 13th on the road against Lubbock Christian University.