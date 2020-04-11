Texas Tech University system announces leadership transition at Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO, TX – In a release issued Saturday, April 11 to faculty, staff and students of the Texas Tech University system, it was announced that Dr. Brian May has resigned as president of ASU. When asked about the matter, Dr. Brian May told Concho Valley Homepage that after considering things like his age, he wanted to spend more time with family and at his ranch.

According to the release, “last night, the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and Chancellor Tedd Mitchell, M.D., received and accepted the resignation of Dr. Brian May, who has served as President of Angelo State University since 2012. We wish him and his family well. We are pleased to announce that Angie Wright, Vice President for Finance & Administration, has agreed to step in to serve as Interim President of Angelo State University.

We couldn’t ask for a finer or more devoted leader to help us during this transition. Angie has been a member of the Angelo State community and Ram family for nearly four decades. In 1981, she arrived here as an undergraduate, and she has risen through the ASU ranks. After graduating and spending five years in the private sector, Angie joined the university in a professional capacity in 1991 as a payroll coordinator. She was named ASU’s manager of business services in 1999, and then promoted to budget director in 2003. In 2006, Angie became assistant vice president for finance and administration and then associate vice president in 2007. She remained in this position until her appointment as vice president in March of 2013.

A mother of three and grandmother of three, with two more grandkids on the way, Angie by her own admission, “bleeds blue and gold.” We are fortunate to have her at the helm, and I hope you’ll join me in congratulating and welcoming her to this new role. In the coming weeks, Chancellor Mitchell, the Board of Regents and I will share plans detailing the presidential search process and the way ahead.”

The statement directs any questions to Scott Lacefield, Executive Director of Media Relations & Communications, for the Office of the Chancellor at the Texas Tech University System. That office can be reached via email at chancellor@ttu.edu.