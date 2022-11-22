SAN ANGELO, TX. — The road to McKinney officially begins Saturday afternoon for the top-ranked team out of Super-Region Four, as the Angelo State Rams will host Bemidji State over at LeGrand Stadium, with kick-off set for 1 p.m.

Angelo State comes into this match-up Saturday afternoon riding one of the best seasons in program history, sitting at a perfect 11-0. As for Bemidji State, they currently sit with a record of 10-2 and were the champions of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for the second year in a row.

The Rams come into Saturday’s contest scoring just above 32 points per game, led by senior Quarterback Zach Bronkhorst who has thrown for over 2,500 hundred yards, 21 touchdowns, and just six interceptions which is tied for third-fewest in Division II.

Anyone can be relied on at any given moment for the Rams’ offense. So much so, when it comes to the run game, they are led by Lone Star Conference ‘Offensive Back of the Year’ for the second year in a row in Nate Omayebu with over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. His partner, Kason Philips, comes in with over 600 yards on the ground, and six touchdowns.

As for the passing game, Bronkhorst spreads the wealth to any of his wide receivers during games. The Rams have five receivers (Noah Massey, Rasheen Green, Kason Philips, Cason Brown and Matthew Carter) with three receiving touchdowns this season.

Defensively, the Rams rank fourth in the country in scoring defense this season, just allowing 11.7 points per game, good for a total of 127 allowed this season. ASU has only allowed their opponents to find the end zone just 16 times in 11 games. The Rams are led by Micah Flowers and Eric Rascoe with 61 total tackles each and have the ‘Defensive Linemen of the Year’ in Brady’s Weston Bauer along with the ‘Defensive Back of the Year’ in Andrew Pitts. Bauer finished with 39 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and Pitts led the Lone Star Conference in interceptions with six, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

As for their opponent, Bemidji State, the Beavers compete out of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference made up of teams from Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. The Beavers are back-to-back champions of the NSIC, last year winning it for the first time in program history.

Bemidji State is led by NSIC ‘Player of the Year’ in junior Quarterback Brandon Alt who is a Harlon Hill nominee, third in the country in passing yards (3686), tied for second in passing touchdowns (37), but is tied for first with interceptions thrown (15).

Alt, and the Beavers, ‘Zone 6’ as they are referred to, have a one-two combination that is one of the best in the country. Alt at quarterback, and Brendon Beaulieu at wide receiver. Beaulieu is tied for first in the country with receiving touchdowns (18), and second in receiving yards (1445) averaging 120 yards per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Beavers, or ‘Gang Green’ have allowed just under 17 points per game this season, allowing their opponents to find the end zone 27 times this season giving up exactly 200 points in their 12 games. Last week against Winona State, Bemidji State allowed 363 yards of offense and just seven points.

Kick-off between the Beavers and Rams is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at LeGrand Stadium. Stay with conchovalleyhomepage.com for more reports during the week, and complete coverage of the game as well as post-game coverage on Saturday.