San Angelo welcomes home Angelo State Baseball after world series run

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State Baseball didn’t end its season the way they hoped, but the historic year will still go down as one the best in program history.

The Rams fell to Wingate 8-7 in extra innings Friday evening in the program’s first-ever NCAA D-II College World Series National Semifinal appearance.



Angelo State arrived back in San Angelo at the Norris Clubhouse around 7:45 p.m. and waiting for them was a large crowd of ASU chants, flags, towels and smiling faces.



This season, the Rams claimed its first Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship since 2015, won the NCAA Division II South-Central Region title and punched its ticket to program’s first College World Series in five years…



But something else they won along the way?



The hearts of many around the Concho Valley.