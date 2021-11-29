Rams preparing for showdown with Colorado School of Mines

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State is gearing up for its first trip to the third round of NCAA Division II playoffs since 1989.

The Rams (11-2) punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 20-7 win over Nebraska-Kearney for their seven straight win.

ASU will now turn its attention to a matchup against Colorado School of Mines, the number one seed in Region IV. The Orediggers (11-1) are coming off a dominant 55-6 win over Bemidji State.

Hear what Rams’ head coach Jeff Girsch had to say about this week’s matchup.

