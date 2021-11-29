SAN ANGELO– Angelo State is gearing up for its first trip to the third round of NCAA Division II playoffs since 1989.
The Rams (11-2) punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 20-7 win over Nebraska-Kearney for their seven straight win.
ASU will now turn its attention to a matchup against Colorado School of Mines, the number one seed in Region IV. The Orediggers (11-1) are coming off a dominant 55-6 win over Bemidji State.
Hear what Rams’ head coach Jeff Girsch had to say about this week’s matchup.
Rams preparing for showdown with Colorado School of Mines
