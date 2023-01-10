SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was the perfect January day across the Concho Valley, and it was only fitting that the Angelo State baseball team held its first practice ahead of their 2023 season.

It’s been 216 days since the last time we saw the Rams baseball team in action, as ASU made their return to the College World Series last season, ultimately finishing fifth in the country after another stellar season.

Tuesday afternoon, the Rams were back at Foster Field holding their first practice with a team that brings a lot of excitement to the diamond this season with a good core group of players back from last year’s team, plus some big-time additions both in the field and on the mound.

“What we try to make is that on Opening Day February 3rd is about our 10th game not our first so the intersquads have to be at a high level, every practice has to be at a high level so just trying to go out today and hopefully be a little bit better tomorrow,” said head coach Kevin Brooks.

“I mean you could be a little intimidated by being a new guy, at a new school and the baseball program has a lot of success and you have a lot to work towards but everyone here was super welcoming and I just felt right at home from day one,” said junior pitcher Kade Bragg.

“We believe that we have the pieces to win a National Championship and it’s just going to be about us becoming the best version of ourselves and putting our head down and going to work no matter what the case is. Just trust in ourselves and trust the process and trusting our coaches and no team has done it so why not us,” said junior infielder Kam Kelton.

The Rams open their season on Feb. 3rd with a four-game series at Foster Field against Eastern New Mexico.