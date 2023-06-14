SAN ANGELO, TX— Third time is a charm for the Angelo State Rams after going undefeated in the DII College World Series and walking away with the program’s first-ever national championship. The man behind the historical season stands as head coach Kevin Brooks.

“I think back to all the people who helped us get here. From our fans to just all the people that volunteer and help and of course the players and the coaches that have spent tireless hours to make this possible,” said head coach Kevin Brooks.

Brooks has been the only leading man at Angelo State since 2005 and has never had a losing season. The Rams have come close in previous years at the College World Series, but to now hold the championship trophy and to have shared the moment with the team and his son Kannon Brooks on the field, made the moment unforgettable.

“Oh man, it was awesome. Afterward, to hug every guy and tell them thanks. With Kannon, I think that was the only time I did cry. It was awesome,” said Brooks.

To have witnessed a team work day in and day out and reach the highest goal imaginable at the end of the season was special for Brooks.

“They are just tireless workers. They are great people. They have intangibles that make them successful. The biggest thing is that they deserved it. There have been some groups that came before them. They probably deserved it and came up a little short. It was so good for the guys in the past and those in the present,” said Brooks.

Along with capturing a National Championship, Brooks couldn’t walk away from North Carolina without crossing one more thing off his bucket list.

“In Japan, that’s what they do. For years and years and years, I’ve been telling them, ‘Man, I just want you to pick me up and throw me up in the air, and so they did.’ That was fun. I’m glad they didn’t drop me, and luckily we got some big strong guys that can pick up this fat guy,” said Brooks.