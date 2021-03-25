Rams encouraging ‘competition’ in spring practices

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 1 Angelo State picked up right where it left off yesterday with a 13-2 run-rule win over Texas A&M International Saturday evening at Foster Field.

Junior pitcher Jake Rogers received the win on the mound and was productive in his first start of the season for the Rams. The junior pitched five innings and allowed two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking one.

The Rams got the scoring started in the bottom of the third after senior outfielder Josh Elvir singled to score junior left fielder Koby Kelton. Angelo State then reeled off two three-run innings in the fourth and fifth.

Senior catcher Nick Seginowich capped a six-run bottom of the eighth and sealed the run-rule win with a three-run walk-off homer.

Angelo State (13-2, 9-2) will look to complete a three-game sweep over Texas A&M International tomorrow at 1 p.m.