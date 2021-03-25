SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State football team is holding spring workouts after a strange 12 months.
The Rams had their spring practices and game canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are back out at LeGrand Stadium in 2021.
Hear what senior linebacker Donavyn Jackson and head coach Jeff Girsch had to say about getting back out on the field.
Rams encouraging ‘competition’ in spring practices
