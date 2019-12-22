Rams bounce-back with win over Aggies

LAWTON, OK — Senior guard Colin Turner scored a game-high 19 points as the Angelo State Rams rebounded against the Cameron Aggies 84-75 Saturday evening.

The Rams led for all but five minutes and six seconds and jumped out to a 14-point lead in the second half before eventually putting the Aggies away for their seventh win of the season.

Five Rams finished in double-digits as senior forward Andres Ibarguen recorded 18 points, junior guard Paul Williams added 15 points, senior guard Jeremy Hayes notched 14 points and senior forward Ronald Bell totaled 10 points.

Angelo State shot 53.4-percent from the field, hitting 31 of 58 shots. The Rams also fired 28-percent from three with Williams netting three triples.

The win over Cameron brings the all-time series record to 12-10 in ASU’s favor.

The Rams (7-2, 3-2) will take next week off before returning to action on Jan. 2 against division leader UT-Permian Basin (12-3, 5-1). Tip-off at the Junell Center is slated for 7 p.m.

