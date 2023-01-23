SAN ANGELO, TX. — As we inch our way closer to opening day for the Angelo State baseball team, it was announced on Monday, Jan. 23 that the Rams were picked to finish first in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll.

ASU collected 23 of the 32 first-place votes and 407 total points. The Rams finished the 2022 season, one of the most successful in program history, with a 51-14 overall record, tying for the most wins in a season while making a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Division II Baseball Championships.

The Rams open the 2023 season with a four-game series against Eastern New Mexico starting next Friday, February 3rd at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.