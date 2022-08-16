SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is kicking off the Fall 2022 semester with its annual Rambunctious week August 17 – 21, and will feature a wide variety of activities designed to welcome students to campus.

Rambunctious Week officially begins at 9 AM on Wednesday, August 17, when students will begin moving into the campus residence halls. That will be followed by more than 70 events and activities that stretch through Sunday, August 21. Fall semester classes will begin Monday, August 22.

Highlights of Rambunctious Week include:

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Noon – Hamburger Cookout (students & families), Campus Green

1 p.m. – Planetarium Showcase, Vincent Building

4:30 – 6 p.m. – Blues and BBQ Dinner (students & families), The Caf

8 p.m. – Freshman Welcome, Houston Harte University Center

9 p.m. – Night at the UC, University Center

Thursday, Aug. 18

10 a.m. – Mascot Tryouts, University Center

1 p.m. – Volleyball Tournament, Ben Kelly Center for Human Performance

5-8 p.m. – Fiesta Dinner, Campus Green

5-9 p.m. – Outdoor Activities (inflatables, games, etc.), ASU Pavilion

9 p.m. – Night at the Bowling Alley, Stadium Lanes

Friday, Aug. 19

9 a.m. – Angelo Serves (community service), University Center

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Ram Pantry Fast Pass (student organizations expo), University Center

5-8 p.m. – BBQ Cook Out, Campus Green

5-9 p.m. – Outdoor Activities (inflatables, games, etc.), ASU Pavilion

9 p.m. – Welcome Back Bash, ASU Pavilion

Saturday, Aug. 20

8-9 a.m. – Sunrise Yoga, Campus Green

2 p.m. – UREC 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Center for Human Performance

5-7 p.m. – Student Organizations Block Party, ASU Pavilion

8 p.m. – Ram Rally (pep rally), LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

9-10:30 p.m. – Blue and Gold Pancakes, The Caf

Sunday, Aug. 21

9-11 a.m. – First Sunday (ASU Spiritual Life), Stephens Chapel

11:30 a.m. – Baja Taco Bash, Christian Campus Center

2-4 p.m. – Locate Your Classrooms, Academic Buildings

5-8 p.m. – Welcome Back Picnic, ASU Lake House

9 p.m. – Floor Socials, Residence Halls

The complete schedule of events is available at angelo.edu/rambunctious.

For more information contact: Dr. Clint Havins, Director of Student Life, 325-942-2062, clint.havins@angelo.edu

