SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles Basketball program hosted their 2023 summer team camp, starting Thursday afternoon over at the Junell Center.

This camp is open for incoming ninth through twelfth-grade girls that are on a team and gives them the opportunity to start working as a team early in the summer before the season starts.

Some of our very own Concho Valley schools are in attendance like Irion County, Central, and Wall, as well as some other schools around the area. Not only does this give teams and athletes a chance to work on their game, it also gives head coach Alesha Ellis a first look at some of these high school ballers and how they work together as a team rather than individually.

“The teams, we’re able to see them in a team environment. The fundamental camps, the overnight camps, and the post/guard camps, we’re able to see them as individual players and of course, it’s a recruiting tool and we are for sure looking for our future Rambelles and we’re able to preach that while they’re here. It’s just, I feel like it’s just one more chance for us to be able to make a difference in their lives and to show them who we are and what we are looking for,” said head coach Alesha Ellis.