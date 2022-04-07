SANANGELO, Texas – Four members of Angelo State University’s Ram Powerlifting Club finished in the top five in their respective contests, one of which included a Gold Medalist and one national runner-up, at the U.S.A. Powerlifting Collegiate National Meet in Lombard, Illinois.

Winning Gold in the 181-pound weight class of the Men’s Collegiate Equipped category was Michael Vargus bringing home a national title for ASU.

Other top ASU finishers at the national meet were,

Melissa Nunez of Monahans: 2nd Place, Women’s Collegiate Equipped, 97 pounds

Natalie Walker of Greenville: 3rd Place, Women’s Collegiate Equipped, 114 pounds

Britney George of Hawley: 4th Place, Women’s Collegiate Equipped, 165 pounds

In Equipped contests the competitors are allowed to wear special clothing, including bench shirts, squat suits and knee wraps, that allow them to lift heavier weights. In the Raw contests competitors lift without any special clothing. Lifters complete three attempts for each squat, bench press, and deadlift. The qualifying total is the sum of the highest weight lifted in each of the three disciplines.

Vargus, the club president, posted a total weight sum of 1,697 pounds to win his Gold Medal. Also participating at the national meet were Annabelle Butts, Jeremiah Fultz, Bailey McKenzie, Jaylen Montgomery and Joshua Rayburn.

Dr. Adam Parker, professor of kinesiology and club faculty sponsor, had this to say in regards to these students achievements;

“I am very proud of all of the members of Ram Powerlifting, They had a great season where they hosted their very first on-campus meet, helped fund their travels by judging at regional high school powerlifting meets, and sent nine members to nationals to compete. I am particularly proud of Michael Vargas, not only for his national title, but for his excellent leadership this year.”

ASU club sports teams are registered student organizations that are directed and funded by the Office of Student Life and overseen by the Club Sports Council.

For more information, contact Parker at 325-486-6172 or adam.parker@angelo.edu.