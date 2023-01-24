SAN ANGELO, TX. — We are just 10 days away from the beginning of the 2023 Angelo State Rambelles softball season, and on Tuesday the Lone Star Conference released their softball preseason poll that saw the Rambelles picked to finish second, behind UT Tyler.

The Rambelles received 474 points, just ahead of Texas A&M-Kingsville and Lubbock Christian who were picked to finish third and fourth respectively.

Angelo State’s Paxton Scheurer who was a 2022 consensus All-American and the 2022 LSC Academic Player and Player of the Year was named the LSC Preseason Player of the Year. Last season Scheurer hit .370 with 23 home runs and 72 RBIs while being ranked in the top three nationally in home runs and RBIs.

The LSC also announced that Rambelle pitcher Genesis Armendariz was named to the Preseason Pitchers to Watch list. Last season, Armendariz led ASU with a 19-7 overall record with a 2.38 ERA in the circle. In her 153 innings pitched she collected 130 strikeouts holding opponents to just a .241 batting average.

The Rambelles begin their season next Friday, February 3rd in Conroe, Texas, at the DII Spring Invitational Kickoff playing six different teams over a span of three days.