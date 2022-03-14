SAN ANGELO– No. 18 Angelo State split its two-game series against No. 6 West Texas in a doubleheader at Mayer Field on Monday.



The Belles (19-5 overall, 4-4 in LSC) won game one 10-2 forcing a mercy rule in six innings while falling in a close game two 10-8.



ASU continues Lone Star Conference play against UT Permian Basin with another doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Friday in Odessa.