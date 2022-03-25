SAN ANGELO– No. 10 Angelo State dropped its first game against Texas A&M Kingsville 10-4 in a Lone Star Conference contest at Foster Field on Friday.



The Rams (21-6 overall, 19-6 in LSC) jumped out to a 2-0 start in the bottom of the first before surrendering the lead in the top of the sixth.



The Javelinas (18-9, 16-9) scored five runs in the inning and would add to their lead scoring in each inning for the remainder of the game.



ASU will look to bounce back against Kingsville in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at Foster Field.