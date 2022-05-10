SAN ANGELO, Texas — Andrew Tiger has now been officially appointed to the permeant position of dean of the College of Business. He has served Angelo State University since 2018 and had taken on the role of interim dean in February of 2021.

Dr. Andrew Tiger

Tiger was previously an associate professor and acted as the department chair for the Department of Management and Marketing.

Taking on this new role as dean of the Norris-Vincent College of Business (NVCOB), Tiger will be overseeing the operations of the Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance, Department of Management and Marketing, and Department of Aerospace Studies/ROTC. All together these departments make up a total of eight bachelor’s degree programs and the Air Force ROTC Detachment 847.

Dr. Don Topliff, ASU provost and vice president for academic affairs, announced Tiger’s appointment.

“After a national search, Dr. Andrew Tiger has been chosen as the next dean of the Norris-Vincent College of Business,” Topliff said. “Dr. Tiger has done an exemplary job of leading the college through the final stages of AACSB accreditation as the interim dean and proven that he is a capable leader who will continue the college’s rise to becoming the premier business school that ASU deserves. I want to thank the search committee for its diligence in this process and for bringing it to a successful conclusion.”

Before being named interim dean, Tiger taught all levels of management courses. He is also a prolific researcher having published over 20 research articles in various business journals and has presented several presentations at national and international conferences.

Tiger is also known for the work he does in numerous campus committees such as the Strategic Planning Committee, Curriculum Committee, and Assessment Committee for the NVCOB and the Intercollegiate Athletics Council, as well as chair of the committee spearheading ASU’s re-accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS). Outside the college, he is a reviewer for the International Turfgrass Society Research Journal and a consultant to the U.S. Golf Association (USGA).

Tiger received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial engineering at the University of Oklahoma and his Ph.D. in industrial engineering at the University of Houston.

For more information, contact Topliff at 325-942-2165 or don.topliff@angelo.edu.