SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State men’s and women’s basketball teams both defeated St. Mary’s in non-conference matchups at Stephen Arena at the Junell Center on Monday.



The Rams (8-2) bounced back for their loss over the weekend to St. Edwards, beating the Rattlers 81-71. The Belles (2-8) picked up their second win of the season with a 69-55 victory over St. Mary’s.