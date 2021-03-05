SAN ANGELO — No. 23 Angelo State split a two-game series against Lone Star Conference opponent Cameron at Mayer Field on Friday.
The Rambelles (9-4, 1-1 in LSC) started conference play with a two-run walk-off home run to win game one but failed to take game two.
Angelo State continues LSC play with a two-game home series against Oklahoma Christian on Sunday.
HIGHLIGHTS: Rambelles split two-game series with Cameron
