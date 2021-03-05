HIGHLIGHTS: Rambelles split two-game series with Cameron

SAN ANGELO- The third ranked Angelo State Belles volleyball wins their twelfth straight to stay unbeaten in a sweep against Lubbock Christian on Tuesday night.

The Belles cruised in sets one and two, winning 25-14 and 25-9. The Lady Chaps battled in the third set, but the Belles finished off the sweep, 25-18. It's the third time the Belles have swept Lubbock Christian in as many matches this season.