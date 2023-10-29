SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Rambelles Soccer team moves to 6-2-3 in Lone Star Conference play and 7-6-4 overall after their shutout 2-0 win over UT Tyler, Saturday afternoon.

Angelo State controlled this one and got on the board in the 43rd minute, right before halftime. Allyson Reed would get an assist from Shaelyn Ward to set her up from way outside the box, putting the Rambelles up 1-0.

Out the gate in the second half, both teams were pushing for goals. Mariah Griffin would set up score number two for the Rambelles. Her shot rebounded by the UT Tyler goalie, with Grace Jordan there and ready to tap the ball in, adding on another Rambelles score.

Angelo State close out their 2023 regular season home schedule at 6-0-2, and now turn their attention to their final regular season LSC competitor on the road against Texas Woman’s, Friday, November 3rd at 1:00 p.m.