SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles hosted Oklahoma Christian in an LSC matchup at the Junell Center on Saturday afternoon, looking to bounce back after falling to UAFS on Thursday.

Early in the first, Landry Morrow would tie things up at 13-all, and from there, the Belles took off with it and never looked back.

Two major milestones happened in this game. First, Madeline Stephens hit a three-pointer to put her over the 1,000 career point mark as a Belles, and she ended the night with 13 over 1,000. Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant then followed surpassing that 1,000-point mark during her time as a Belle, ending the night with 1,001.

The Belles had four athletes in double-digit scoring, Stephens leading with 22 points, Sawyer Lloyd with 20, Morrow with 15, and McGhee-Pleasant with 13 in their 81-69 victory over Oklahoma Christian.

Angelo State now turns its focus to warmer weather, heading out to Hawaii in the Big Island Holiday Classic starting December 15th against Bridgewater State and then again the following day against Hawaii-Hilo.