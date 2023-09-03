SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles volleyball team hosted the 15th Annual Kathleen Brasfield Invitational this past weekend at the Junell Center.

The Belles took on Huston-Tillotson Saturday afternoon, sweeping them in three sets. Later that afternoon, Angelo State met up with LSC competitor UTPB. Set one was a close battle 25 to 23, with the Belles coming out on top, and they would go on to sweep the series.

The Belles will be back in action on the road taking on New Mexico Highlands, Tuesday, September 5th.