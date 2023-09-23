SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #22 ranked Angelo State Rams hosted the Western New Mexico Mustangs this evening looking to get back into the win column.

The Rams struck first and they were immediately looking to do it again, QB1 Gerald Gardner handoff to Brayden Wilcox, and look at him go, into the endzone, Rams led 17-0.

QB Chad Pharies out of Frenship high school would get a chance at a touchdown, keeping it for himself, and walking into the endzone with ease.

A short time later, Gardner with the handoff to Alfred Grear, had a wide-open lane, and the Rams, leading a huge 40-0 before the half.

Gardner was back in the pocket, this time he was looking to throw it, heading right towards the camera, finding his man Albert Thomas IV for some one-on-one action, and he makes the touchdown catch.

The Rams also got a huge touchdown off a kickoff return, with Dylan Neely blocking all the way down, Andrew Pitts makes his mark returning a kickoff for a touchdown.

The Rams take this one in style over their LSC competitors the Mustangs 62-9 and will be back in action next weekend on the road against Eastern New Mexico.