SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams and Belles welcomed Eastern New Mexico to town for their second matchup of 2024, after both teams defeating Western New Mexico on Thursday.

The Belles got things started Saturday afternoon, taking on the Greyhounds. Things would stay close for the most part, but the Belles would run away with it at the end, winning 66-55.

The Belles now move to 11-4 overall on the season and 5-1 in Lone Star Conference play, and look towards their road test against West Texas A&M, next Thursday, January 11th.

The #11 ranked Angelo State Rams followed up after the Belles, looking to close out the first weekend of 2024 with another win. That’s exactly what they would do, holding off Eastern New Mexico 88-85 to get the victory.

The Greyhounds would get an impressive late kick of life into them and go 23-8, cutting Angelo State’s 18-point lead to only three in the last two minutes and forty seconds of play.

The #11 Rams jump to 12-1 overall and undefeated 7-0 in Lone Star Conference play. Angelo State now looks ahead of their conference foes, West Texas A&M, this Thursday, January 11th.